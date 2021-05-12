A police chase in Pasco Sunday, May 9, on Highway 395 and Foster Wells Road resulted in two deaths. The driver in the incident previously reported injured, died.
Ricky G. Cruz, 28, of Pasco, who drove the Hyundai Elantra, which was being pursued on Foster Wells Road by Franklin County Sheriff deputies, crossed onto U.S. Highway 395 and collided with a semi-truck, was injured and transported Sunday by helicopter to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Washington State Patrol released an updated report Tuesday, May 11, which said he died in the hospital.
Karlie Moore, 23, of Pasco, was a passenger in the 2002 Hyundai Elantra and died on the scene, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
The collision occurred at about 4:15 p.m., according to the police report.
The semi-truck was driven by Harold Matuterivera, 40, of Milton-Freewater. Matuterivera was not injured in the collision.
No information is available on why the vehicle was being pursued.