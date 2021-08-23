A house fire on the 200 block of Avery Street in Walla Walla killed a family dog and caused an estimated $160,000 worth of damages just before 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, according to fire officials.
Firefighters were dispatched for a report that a field was on fire with a possible house involved. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a single-story residence and flames coming from the side of the structure.
The fire was put out around 9:13 a.m., around 30 minutes after first responders were dispatched. Fire personnel from the Walla Walla Fire Department were aided by crews from the College Place Fire Department and the Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4.
The fire began on the outside of the structure, near several large household appliances. While the cause of the fire is undetermined, fire officials suspect it was caused by an electrical malfunction.
Other than the dog that passed away Sunday, no other injuries were reported.