COLLEGE PLACE — Three people were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center on Sunday afternoon after a collision near Walmart.
Betty J. Katsel, 88, of Walla Walla was driving south on state Route 125 and approaching the Meadowbrook Boulevard turn off when she failed to stop for a red light at 2:58 p.m.
Katsell's vehicle hit a car being driven by Joycelynn J. Lancaster, 17, of Pocatello, Idaho.
Lancaster was stopped at the traffic signal.
Evan F. Taylor, 17, was a passenger in Lancaster's car.
All those involved were wearing seat belts, according to a report by Washington State Patrol.
No further information is available at this time.