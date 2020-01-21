Monday’s event started with hundreds marching and chanting down Main Street.
“When black lives are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”
Jordon Crawford, originally from Jamaica and studying at Whitman College for a double major in politics and race and ethnics studies, led the march to honor Martin Luther King Jr. while holding a speakerphone.
“I chant that because right now we live in a time and an era where police brutality is the news of the day, mass incarceration is the news of the day,” Crawford said.
“I think it is very important for us to stand with black lives. Prioritizing marginalized bodies and experiences are very important in the fight against inequalities.”
Students and others from Whitman College, Walla Walla University and Walla Walla Community College — along with members of the community — started the afternoon with a peace march that brought voices together in unity and song, with people winding their way through town to the Gesa Power House Theatre for a related program and refreshments.
Crawford said he believes democracy means calling your members of Congress or the Senate and standing up against microaggressions, which are daily signs of prejudice.
One of the sayings he chanted was, “Show me what democracy looks like!”
The crowd responded: “This is what democracy looks like.”
In the days of Martin Luther King Jr., it was more than awareness, it was action, standing up physically and directly, he said.
“Democracy is being cognitive of our history, never stopping to change that and to change our future,” Crawford said.
As the crowd marched through downtown, cars were honking and kids marched with their parents.
Crawford chanted, “Tell me what you want, what you really want?”
The crowd responded: “Justice.”
Crawford said the plight of African Americans in this country is injustice.
“We were enslaved for 300 plus years, then you had Jim Crow, then you had segregation,” he said. “You have, at every step, some sort of hindrance to that justice, and even now police brutality and mass incarceration have become the new ways in which we phrase injustice.”
Crawford describes being black as a never-ending plea to be recognized as human and to be able to enjoy the same privileges as everyone else.
“When I say black lives, you say matter! Black lives, matter, black lives, matter,” Crawford and the crowd chanted.
Once at the theater, the crowd shuffled in to hear the performance.
Voices throughout the two-story building sang with power and emotion, “Freedom, freedom come, hold on, won’t be long.”
This song is called “A Letter to the Free” by Common and was led by the Whitman Freedom Singers.
Walla Walla Community College choir members, as well as Whitman College staff and students, also performed a series of songs.
Josephine Gosuk, a student from Walla Walla University, said, “I get a sense of power with the singing.”
Music is the greatest way to connect people, she said.
“A way to feel like you’re a part of something because they were able to sing, they as in the community, and they didn’t just have to listen, they could feel a part of something,” Gosuk said.
One of the singers, Tori Redic, said, “To be together with the entire city and town of College Place and Walla Walla, it makes you feel like there is a camaraderie for the black people that are here … and it’s really good to see more of us.”
She said they use this as an opportunity to network and possibly put on more events.
“We should know that it’s important, ‘Oh its a national holiday, we get work off.’ But do we ever think about the reason that we’re doing it?” Redic said.