Street repair to start Tuesday in Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER — Road repair will begin in here on Tuesday and is scheduled to last about three days, according to city officials.
The project will close off sections of South and North Main streets, Broadway and Eighth avenues, and Lamb Street.
The work progress depends on weather and is subject to change.
People should plan to use alternate routes during those days, and city officials are asking residents in the affected areas to not blow lawn clippings or other materials into the street after preparations have been done.
For more information, call Milton-Freewater public works staff at 541-938-8270.