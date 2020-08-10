You are the owner of this article.
Street repair to start Tuesday in Milton-Freewater

Milton-Freewater city logo
Courtesy image

MILTON-FREEWATER — Road repair will begin in here on Tuesday and is scheduled to last about three days, according to city officials.

The project will close off sections of South and North Main streets, Broadway and Eighth avenues, and Lamb Street.

The work progress depends on weather and is subject to change.

People should plan to use alternate routes during those days, and city officials are asking residents in the affected areas to not blow lawn clippings or other materials into the street after preparations have been done.

For more information, call Milton-Freewater public works staff at 541-938-8270.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 509-526-8322.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.