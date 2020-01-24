Steps continue toward creation of historic district in downtown Walla Walla

When it comes to creating a National Historic District in downtown Walla Walla, there’s strength in numbers.
Properties that contribute to a district and meet eligibility have the same access to potential tax credits as they would if they were individually designated as historic properties, but without the work of going through the process alone.
That was one of the takeaways Thursday of a city of Walla Walla-hosted meeting on creation of a Downtown National Register Historic District.
“There’s not that many win/wins in life, right?” posed architectural historian, preservation planner, and urban designer Diana Painter to an audience of about 40 people.
The designation, she said, is one of those rare situations.
Painter is founder of Spokane- and Sonoma-based Painter Preservation and was contracted by the city with a $17,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation to prepare a nomination application.
The application is due to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation late August. Thursday’s meeting in the Chuck Fulton Community Room at the Walla Walla Police Department was one of three public sessions anticipated before the deadline.
Based on work that has already taken place, the draft boundary of the district roughly runs along Rose Street to the north, Alder Street to the south, Third Avenue to the west and Palouse Street to the east, according to city staff. It includes about 100 properties. Several known historic buildings, including the U.S. Post Office building and Whitehouse-Crawford building, are not included in the boundary but will not be adversely affected, said Melissa Shumake, city planner.
The hope of the meeting was to dispel such concerns and help property owners and historic advocates understand the benefits of a district.
A historic designation does not restrict use, maintenance or alterations of property, she said. Nor are any kind of open houses required.
“There’s really no downside,” Shumake said.
But it does allow expanded opportunities to promote heritage tourism, serve as a tool for local planning and education, and provide access to tax credits for substantial work on buildings.
The latter was the focus of Stephen Day, whose Seattle-based firm Stephen Day Architecture focuses on design, historic preservation, development and environmental sustainability in projects around the country and beyond. Day is also the owner and project lead for the proposed Penrose Hotel in the former Odd Fellows Building on Spokane Street.
He described the tax credit as “probably the most significant incentive benefit for being an owner in a district.” The 20% credit — calculated based on the combined hard and soft costs of qualifying projects — is often the “tool to get over the feasibility line” when it comes to renovation and revitalization projects.
And for those with no project on the horizon, there’s no requirement as a member of the district.
Day showed numerous examples of projects not so far from Walla Walla, where tax credit incentives provided traction for work. At the Arctic Club in Seattle, the $29 milllion in qualifying rehabilitation expenses garnered about $5.8 million in tax credits to investors. “It made the project feasible,” Day said.
Others spanned from Spokane to the Mississippi Delta.
Day shared some of the qualifying requirements with attendees.
This morning Shane Laib, chair of the Walla Walla Historic Preservation Commission, said the meeting was the culmination of several years of work by staff and commission members past and present.
“I was pleased with the turnout and the active engagement with property owners, stakeholders, and the public,” Laib said. “As mentioned in the meeting, this could have significant positive impacts to continued rehabilitation and renovations in downtown and for heritage tourism. As a member of the commission, I am excited to see where the process leads us to a community as a whole. “
Thursday’s meeting was part of a long process that has included reconnaissance-level survey work in 2008 and an intensive historic property survey in 2017.
Two more public meetings will take place before the final nomination is due to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation Aug. 21.
The nomination is expected for review by the Governor’s Advisory Council on Historic Preservation on Oct. 23. It will either be approved or rejected. If approved it would be forwarded to the federal reviewers. The timeline on that approval process is not known.