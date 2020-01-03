MILTON-FREEWATER — Deputies are searching for two men they believe robbed a stateline convenience store Friday morning and later torched their stolen get-away car.
At about 6:30 a.m., the men entered First Stop Mart, at 85712 Highway 11, and one ordered the store employee to the safe at gunpoint, according to a Umatilla County Sheriff's Office release.
The armed man fired one round from a silver revolver at an electronic device related to the internet connection at the store. The employee could not open the safe, the release stated.
Meanwhile, a customer entered the store. The second suspect, also showing he had a weapon, confronted the customer and stole a wallet. Both men then left the store and drove away in a black Honda, possibly a Civic or similar model.
A short time later, residents near Appleton and Tum a Lum roads, about a mile away from the First Stop Mart, reported a vehicle on fire in an orchard. The car matched the description of the robbery vehicle, reportedly stolen from Milton-Freewater on Thursday, the release stated.
One suspect was described as about 6-feet tall and wearing blue jeans. His face was covered, according to the store employee.
The other suspect was described as approximately 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-9 inches tall, wearing blue jeans, tan work boots, a dark-colored ball cap, with a black backpack. His face was covered with a light blue bandana.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office at 541-966-3601.