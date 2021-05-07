Wednesday was National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls. These women deserve to have their stories told, which is why our sister paper, the Yakima Herald-Republic, is relaunching https://thevanished.org/.
The first day of awareness was designated on May 5, 2017. Montana's congressional delegation introduced a resolution for a national day of awareness in memory of Hanna Harris, a 21-year-old Northern Cheyenne tribal citizen who was murdered in July 2013. May 5 was her birthday.
Nobody knows exactly how many people have disappeared or been murdered in and around the Yakama reservation. The Herald has assembled details of dozens of known cases, many decades old, most still unsolved. You can also stay up to date on The Vanished facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thevanishedWA/
The Yakima Herald Republic's coverage of murdered and missing Indigenous people – The Vanished – is part of Microsoft's Protecting and Promoting Local Journalism Initiative.