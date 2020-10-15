When Mary Lankford checked into the Salish Lodge & Spa with her husband and 6-month-old baby on Sept. 30, the lodge had known for a week that multiple employees had tested positive for COVID-19. But Lankford did not find out about it until a news report announced the outbreak later that evening.
Lankford and other guests who stayed at Salish Lodge between Sept. 22 (when Public Health — Seattle & King County began its investigation) and Sept. 30 (when Public Health publicly announced the outbreak) were angry that they had not been informed as soon as the cases were discovered.
Salish Lodge says it followed the guidance of the county public health office, and Public Health — Seattle & King County says it generally focuses on zeroing in on who may have been exposed and informing that targeted group.
Hotel guests say they just want to know whenever there are COVID-19 cases where they’re staying.
The Salish Lodge outbreak of 25 cases, and a recently confirmed case of six guests who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Residence Inn by Marriott Seattle Downtown/Lake Union, has raised the question of who should be notified, when, and by whom when there is a COVID-19 outbreak at a hotel. (The Residence Inn’s general manager declined to comment Wednesday, citing guest privacy concerns, but said no staff members have tested positive.)
The answer, it turns out, isn’t one size fits all. When and who to inform about a COVID-19 outbreak is a delicate balancing act that must take into account the resources of county public health and the affected business, employee and customer privacy, the potential for spreading misinformation, community well-being, maintaining customer trust and numerous epidemiological concerns.
The Salish Lodge outbreak showed that hotels are in a unique position as businesses that provide many services to a large clientele over days rather than hours, and as places that guests see as a home away from home.
As Seattleites become quarantine-weary and many Washington hotels see an uptick in local staycationers, the situation that unfolded at Salish Lodge carries lessons about the evolving relationships and responsibilities between guests, hotels and public health in the COVID-19 era.
The pandemic has taken a significant toll on the hotel and travel industries. According to Visit Seattle, hotel occupancy rates in the Seattle metro market sat at 38.5% for the week of Sept. 20 — compared to 82.4% for the same period last year.
Anthony Anton, Washington Hospitality Association (WHA) president and CEO, says hotels must invest in COVID-19 safety for guests and staff if they want to survive the pandemic.
“So much of our reputation and public trust is connected to our profitability,” said Anton. “We’re having to learn and get better and we’re really diligent about it, because if people don’t trust us, they’re not going to come back.”
Washington’s Department of Health has some COVID-19 safety guidelines for hotels, but the industry has largely taken measures into its own hands to make customers feel safe, including guidelines developed by WHA.
Even local boutique hotels with fewer resources than big brands have stepped up their efforts. The 111-year-old Hotel Sorrento has survived many global crises, and armed with that historical precedent, Managing Director Shannon Sheron and Creative Director Tiffiny Costello visited several downtown hotels at the start of the pandemic to observe others’ COVID-19 safety protocols. Based on those visits, they formulated a solid safety plan that includes PPE for housekeeping staff, disinfecting high-touch areas every two hours, and daily temperature checks of guests and staff at dining facilities. The Sorrento hasn’t had any known cases of COVID-19.
“Safety is the new luxury,” said Sheron.
While COVID-19 prevention protocols vary by hotel, they all look to state and county health authorities for guidance on what to do after an outbreak, including who to notify.
County health guidelines only require businesses to contact those who had direct contact with infected staff or guests. When it’s not possible to directly contact all who may have been exposed, county health may issue a news release.
Alan Stephens, the general manager at Salish Lodge, said they’d like more guidance from the county public health department on when and how to notify guests and the public in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.
“It wasn’t until the 30th of September that (Public Health — Seattle & King County) said, ‘You need to inform all guests that have been at the lodge since September 5th’ … and that came as a surprise to us,” said Stephens. “Public Health has been amazing to work with. But I do think there needs to be, as an industry, whether in food and beverage or hotel operations, better clarification on reporting to public. When do you do that? When does that make sense? How do you do that? Who does that?”