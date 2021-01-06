This is a breaking news story and will be updated
The Washington State Department of Health released its timeline for the next phase of vaccinations Wednesday, prioritizing those 70 years and older and those who are 50 years and older and live in multi-generational households for inoculation in January.
The Department also said they would be rolling out a website called PhaseFinder, a portal that will link people to information on when and where they can get vaccinated. The site currently only contains information about the first vaccine phase and will be updated in the coming weeks.
A vaccine dashboard will also go online next week, which will provide county and demographic information on vaccine dissemination.
The state remains in its first phase of vaccinations, 1a, and has not completed vaccinations for high-risk health care workers, first responders and residents in long-term care facilities.
The new four-tiered vaccine dissemination plan, 1b, also outlines who will receive the vaccine through April.
Phase 1B1 - (Tier 1, January)
All people 70 years and older
People 50 years and older who live in multigenerational households
Phase 1B2 - (Tier 2, February)
High risk critical workers 50 years and older who work in certain congregate settings: Agriculture; food processing; grocery stores; K-12 (teachers and school staff); childcare; corrections, prisons, jails or detention facilities (staff); public transit; fire; law enforcement
Phase 1B3 - (Tier 3, March)
People 16 years or older with two or more co-morbidities or underlying conditions
Phase 1B4 - (Tier 4, April)
High-risk critical workers in certain congregate settings under 50 years
People, staff and volunteers all ages in congregate living settings:
Correctional facilities; group homes for people with disabilities; people experiencing homelessness that live in or access services in congregate settings