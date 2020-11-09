The Washington state Supreme Court ruled Friday that an effort to recall the Benton County sheriff can moved forward on all eight alleged charges.
It gives a Benton County sheriff’s sergeant the go-ahead to start collecting signatures in a push to oust his boss from office.
The recall then would go to the voters in a special election.
The unanimous ruling signed by Chief Justice Debra Stephens found that allegations in the proposed recall, if true, are offenses that can be the basis for a recall.
“Assuming, as we must, that the allegations are true, they identify recallable offenses,” said the order. The justices do not have to rule on the truth of the claims to allow signatures to be gathered.
Sgt. Jason Erickson filed a recall petition nearly four months ago that accuses Sheriff Jerry Hatcher of criminal misconduct, tampering with physical evidence, discrimination, intimidation and retaliation.
Erickson now has six months to collect valid signatures from a number of voters equal to 25 percent of the votes cast in Hatcher’s last election.
That means signatures are needed from almost 14,000 Benton County voters. Signature gathering can begin on Monday.
The Supreme Court justices did not go into detail with Friday’s order, saying an opinion would be released at a later date.
“It is apparent the Washington State Supreme Court can see, very simply, as to the vast amount of evidence against the sheriff,” Alan Harvey of Vancouver, Wash., told the Tri-City Herald. “It is clear they could see that he’s a criminal, and that is why he needs to be recalled.”
Harvey said his client, Erickson, was ecstatic upon hearing the news Friday.
Hatcher told the Herald the ruling was disappointing and that he can prove all eight allegations are false.
But he did not have that chance in court hearings, including at the Supreme Court where no testimony was heard, he said.
Recall cases are unusual in that “a person can make allegations with absolutely no proof and the court has to take that as fact,” Hatcher said. He noted the ballot synopsis that will be used to collect signatures was drafted by Benton County prosecutors, who have not filed any criminal charges.
Prosecutor Andy Miller has previously said any criminal case must be handled by an outside agency to avoid a conflict of interest.
Benton County commissioners have asked the Washington State Patrol and the Kennewick Police Department to investigate Hatcher but both have questioned their jurisdiction and/or a potential conflict of interest. Police Chief Ken Hohenberg said the county has the option of choosing an independent investigator, who would recommend charges to a prosecutor.
Now that the recall process is moving forward, the sheriff said he would do his best to educate the community on his position. People are welcome to call him at the sheriff’s office, he said.
Hatcher had appealed to the state Supreme Court to overturn an August decision by Judge M. Scott Wolfram of Walla Walla County Superior Court. Wolfram said that Erickson’s petition was legally and factually sufficient to proceed toward gathering signatures for a special election.