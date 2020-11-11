The number of new confirmed COVID cases reported in the Tri-Cities area on Tuesday jumped to 194, the Benton Franklin Health District reported.
Daily case counts have not been that high since July, when case counts were near their peak.
The cases reported on Tuesday bring the number of cases in the past four days to an average of 136 per day.
That compares to an average of 82 new cases per day last week and 42 a day the week in mid-October. Local cases are reported on a weekly schedule from the weekend through Friday.
The most recent case rates per 100,000 residents are 335 cases over the two weeks ending Nov. 3 for Franklin County and 296 for Benton County, according to the local health district.
The state set a rate of 75 per 100,000 people over two weeks as high risk for school reopening.
But the Benton Franklin health officer, Dr. Amy Person, says some schools nationally and internationally have shown that they can reopen with higher new area case rates with limited in-school transmission if strict safety protocols are followed.
Local health officials blame the rising case rates on colder weather that has driven people indoors, where the coronavirus spreads more easily.