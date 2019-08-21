Nationwide, Americans owe more than $1.6 trillion in student loans, making student debt the second-largest consumer debt segment in the country after mortgages, according to Federal Reserve data. But students in Washington have a slight advantage, thanks to some of the most generous tuition-assistance programs in the country.

At Washington State University, where students started the fall semester Monday, about 56% of students borrow to pay tuition, said Brian Dixon, WSU’s assistant vice president for student financial services.

Among those who borrow, the average student graduates have about $25,600 in debt — about $5,000 less than the national average, Dixon said.

Legislation passed earlier this year, raising taxes on about one-fifth of Washington businesses, will greatly expand the State Need Grant and provide free college for the state’s poorest students, while also increasing grant amounts for students from middle-income families.

While that legislation won’t be fully implemented until 2020, students already are benefiting from a surge of financial aid that allowed WSU to move its application deadline from January to July.

“They’re already benefiting from that deadline change, and they’re benefiting from the funds that the state Legislature already allocated for this year,” Dixon said.

“I had a student who missed the deadline last year, who had to work 36 hours a week at Walmart,” he said. “Do you think that would affect your academic outcome if you have to work 36 hours at Walmart and go to school full time? Of course.”

The Democrat-led expansion of the State Need Grant, which is being rebranded as the Washington College Grant, comes about five years after Republicans led an effort to cap tuition rates and “backfill” university coffers with state money.

Dixon said WSU is experimenting with other financial aid programs to help students cover the full cost of attending college, including housing.