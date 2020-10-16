Seattle has had 110 officers leave the Police Department this year, including 39 officers last month, according to an update from the department.
That’s more separations than in any year since at least 2012, according to the department. There were 92 departures last year, 109 in 2018 and 79 in 2017.
The department made 51 hires earlier this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Mayor Jenny Durkan implemented a temporary hiring freeze.
The separation numbers may elicit mixed reactions and interpretations as city leaders and residents continue to debate whether Seattle’s police force should be reduced and by how much.
Proponents of shrinking the force have said mental-health professionals, social workers and community-based safety teams can substitute in many cases for officers with guns who too often hurt people, especially Black people. Seattle has since 2012 been subject to a court agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice requiring the Police Department to curb excessive force and biased policing. Skeptics have warned about spreading the city’s force too thin.