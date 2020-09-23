RICHLAND — A Richland elementary student did a virtual version of “show and tell” Monday when he pulled out an airsoft gun for his classmates to see.
The 10-year-old, who was in an online Zoom class for Lewis & Clark Elementary School, was immediately placed in a breakout room and his video feed was cutoff from the view of other students.
School staff then were able to talk one-on-one with the boy while Principal Marc’ C. Nelson alerted law enforcement.
While the boy was disciplined for inappropriate behavior in the classroom and will be closely watched in the future, the school decided to approach it as a teaching moment for both educators and students in this ever-changing COVID-19 virtual world.
There was no real disruption to the class Monday, said Ty Beaver, Richland School District’s director of communications.
“There has been a thorough review and it was determined there was no malice or threat on the part of the student showing that airsoft gun,” Beaver said.
The call to dispatch came in about 12:18 p.m. that a student “showed a gun and bullets at the Zoom meeting to the teacher and the class,” according to scanner traffic.