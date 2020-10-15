RICHLAND — Richland school board members came to a grudging compromise that will start to bring elementary school students back on Oct. 26.
The 3-1 vote late Tuesday came after presentations from state and local health officials, two other failed motions and more than an hour of debate.
The compromise plan will bring preschoolers and kindergarten students back on Oct. 26. Then they will start first- and second-graders on the week of Nov. 2. The remaining elementary students would come back on Nov. 9.
Half of the elementary students will be returning in the morning for four days a week, while the other half will attend in the afternoons.
With COVID transmission rates continuing to climb in the Tri-Cities, board members did not want to bring back secondary students yet. So, no date is set for returning middle or high school students.
To date, six Richland staff members have reported contracting COVID since the beginning of the school year. None of them had any close contact with other students or staff, said school officials.
At the same time, Kennewick reported that 15 staff members have gotten sick — a third of them in the last month.