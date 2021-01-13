U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, representing Washington state's 4th congressional district including Benton and Franklin, was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump on charges he incited an insurrection in the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
Most Republicans, including Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, representing Washington state's 5th congressional district including Walla Walla, opposed the measure. McMorris was the only lawmaker in Washington to vote against Trump's impeachment.
In a statement Wednesday, she explained her decision.
"Based on my assessment of Constitutionally-protected speech, I do not believe his words constitute an incitement of violence as laid out in Supreme Court precedent," she said.
"Further, impeachment is not something for us to take lightly, and the fact that Speaker Pelosi is rushing this process and has chosen not to hold hearings or extend debate on the questions at hand makes me question her motives as nothing more than politics."
Newhouse said he would reluctantly vote yes on Trump's impeachment.
“We are all responsible,” said Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, during debate on the resolution charging Trump with inciting insurrection.
“My colleagues are responsible for not condemning rioters this past year, like those who barricaded the doors of the Seattle Police Department and attempted to murder the officers inside. Others, including myself, are responsible for not speaking out sooner before the president misinformed and enflamed a violent mob who tore down the American flag and brutally beat Capitol police officers."