U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District including the western edge of Walla Walla County, was one of 10 Republicans who voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump on charges that he incited an insurrection in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Most Republicans, including Spokane-based Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, representing Washington's 5th Congressional District including Walla Walla, opposed the measure. McMorris Rodgers was the only lawmaker in Washington to vote against Trump's impeachment.
In a statement Wednesday, she explained her decision.
"Based on my assessment of Constitutionally protected speech, I do not believe his words constitute an incitement of violence as laid out in Supreme Court precedent," she said.
"Further, impeachment is not something for us to take lightly, and the fact that Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi is rushing this process and has chosen not to hold hearings or extend debate on the questions at hand makes me question her motives as nothing more than politics."
Newhouse said earlier on Wednesday that he would reluctantly vote yes on Trump's impeachment.
“We are all responsible,” the Sunnyside resident said during debate on the resolution charging Trump with inciting insurrection.
“My colleagues are responsible for not condemning rioters this past year, like those who barricaded the doors of the Seattle Police Department and attempted to murder the officers inside. Others, including myself, are responsible for not speaking out sooner before the president misinformed and inflamed a violent mob who tore down the American flag and brutally beat Capitol police officers."