A new statewide poll of Washington voters finds Gov. Jay Inslee holding a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Loren Culp, with President Donald Trump trailing even further behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
The poll also shows support for the Black Lives Matter movement and reforms to policing, including shifting some duties to social services and harsher punishments for misconduct. But it finds concern with violence at demonstrations.
Inslee, a Democrat seeking a third term, had 53% support, compared with 36% for Culp, the police chief of Republic, Ferry County, according to the KOMO News/Strategies 360 “Pulse of Washington Poll.”
Trump lost Washington by 16 percentage points four years ago. Biden leads him by 22 points in the new poll, 58% to 36%. Women back Biden over Trump by a whopping 66% to 23%, a 43-point difference.
The poll of 501 registered voters was conducted for KOMO from Sept. 8-14 with a mix of landline, cellphone and online interviews.
Support for Inslee and Trump aligns generally with their approval ratings on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The poll found 36% approve of Trump’s handling of the public-health crisis, which has killed 200,000 Americans, compared with 59% for Inslee.
Other findings in the poll:
- The Black Lives Matter movement is rated favorably by 59% of those polled, compared with 39% who view it unfavorably.
- There is support for changes to policing, with 55% backing shifting some responsibilities and functions to social services. That figure was even higher — 70% — in King County.
- Despite broad support for changes to policing, 50% of those polled deem recent protests in Seattle “more violent than peaceful” with 39% calling them more peaceful.
- Washington’s mail-in voting system is favored by 81% of voters, with 15% disapproving. Despite Trump’s attacks on mail voting nationally, 59% of Republicans polled here approve of the state’s vote-by-mail system.
The poll’s release comes about four weeks ahead of when ballots will be mailed in Washington for the Nov. 3 election.