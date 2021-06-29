OLYMPIA — Online voter registration and updates will be unavailable at votewa.gov during a Washington state Department of Licensing system upgrade July 2-5.
Instead, state residents wanting to update their registration or register to vote during the update may download and print forms from the Office of the Secretary of State’s elections website. Those already registered to vote can look up their voter-registration information by logging in to votewa.gov.
The form can be printed in any of 23 languages and submitted by mail or in person at a county elections office. People also may have a voter-registration form — available in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Vietnamese — mailed to them.
Votewa.gov will resume service Tuesday, July 6. The upgrade will make DOL systems more user-friendly through an improved appointment scheduling tool and by requiring fewer steps when pre-applying for a driver license or identification card.