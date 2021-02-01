A ban on plastic bags set to go into effect in January will be delayed until Washington emerges from its COVID-19 emergency.
Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation Dec. 18 pushing back the effective date of the ban from Jan. 1
to Saturday, Jan. 30. The Legislature then took steps last month that would prevent the ban from going into effect until the end of the state’s COVID-19 emergency. Inslee revised his proclamation Jan. 19 to align with the Legislature’s action.
The ban, passed by the Legislature in 2020, would prohibit single-use plastic bags at retailers, restaurants, and any event where food or goods are sold. Shoppers would have been charged 8 cents for a paper bag or a thick reusable plastic bag or avoid the fee by using reusable bags.
The pandemic created several challenges in implementing the ban, including a lack of availability for paper and reusable plastic bags with the growing demand for takeout containers, and a greater restriction of reusable bags in grocery stores, a step taken to limit COVID-19 transmission.