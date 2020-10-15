Work on a Yakima dam removal project that aims to improve fish passage and water reliability is slated to start next year.
Nelson Dam, on the Naches tributary of the Yakima River, was built in the 1920s to divert irrigation water for Yakima and the Naches-Cowiche Irrigation Co. The original design did not allow any fish passage.
The dam has held back tons of sediment and silt over the years, raising the river bed and causing the Naches River to overflow its banks and pour into the surrounding community during even minor flooding.
Dave Brown, the water and irrigation manager for the city of Yakima, told the Yakima City Council during a Tuesday budget meeting that funding the Nelson Dam removal project would help fish and people alike.
The project will improve fish passage and sediment continuity to improve habitat, increase flow conveyance to decrease flooding risks for nearby landowners, and improve water supply reliability, Brown said.
Upgrades to the system have since eliminated the need for the dam. Yakima County natural resources staff have developed a plan for removal of the dam and regrading the riverbed.