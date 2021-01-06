WASHINGTON – Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Russ Fulcher plan to object to the certification of Electoral College results in a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, the two Republicans told The Spokesman-Review on Tuesday.
The Inland Northwest lawmakers represent one side of a dramatic rift in the GOP as roughly half of congressional Republicans question the legitimacy of November’s vote, amplifying President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that the election was rigged. The Trump campaign has repeatedly failed to prove its allegations of widespread voter fraud, with Trump-appointed judges, Republican election officials and former Attorney General Bill Barr all saying no such evidence exists.
“I’m planning to vote to object tomorrow,” said McMorris Rodgers, “to give voice to millions of Americans that do not have trust and confidence in this election, and to ensure the integrity of our election.”
“My vote is not one to overturn the election, but it’s to shed light on the questions that millions of Americans have that have not yet been answered.”