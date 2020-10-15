The Seattle-area nursing home resident first tested positive for the novel coronavirus in early March. He spent more than 40 days in the hospital with fever, pneumonia and difficulty breathing before testing negative multiple times and being discharged.
Then, nearly five months later, he got sick again with COVID-19.
Now, genetic testing by a team of Seattle physicians and scientists has revealed that sexagenarian’s second bout of the illness caused by the coronavirus in July wasn’t a relapse but a new infection with a slightly different variant of the virus.
The patient is only the third person in the United States — and one of about 20 worldwide — confirmed to have experienced such a double whammy.
Since posting a preprint in late September describing their findings, which have not been peer-reviewed, the Seattle team has confirmed one additional local reinfection and is examining a handful of other possible cases, said Dr. Jason Goldman, an infectious-disease specialist at Swedish Medical Center.
“It’s not unexpected this would occur, because we know immunity wanes to other respiratory infections, like flu,” Goldman said. “But I was a little surprised to find it in my own hospital.”