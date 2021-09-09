OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced a new statewide requirement for masks to be worn at large outdoor gatherings as Washington's fifth wave of COVID-19 persists.
Starting on Monday, the state’s current requirement for indoor facial coverings will be expanded to include outdoor events with 500 or more attendees, according to the governor's office. That mandate will apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
The new requirements add to emergency orders Inslee announced last month as a summer wave of cases and hospitalizations spiked.
The governor in August brought back a statewide mask requirement and mandates for state workers, school employees and some health care workers to get vaccinated or lose their jobs.
Health officials have been wary of how much the virus might spread during the Labor Day long weekend.
On Tuesday morning, hospital officials announced they had counted 1,674 Washingtonians hospitalized with the virus, a 7% increase over the prior week, according to Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer.
“Even more shocking,” Sauer said Tuesday, was that 251 of those patients are on ventilators, reflecting a 34% increase from last week.
As hospitals have become strained due to the load of coronavirus patients, some non-urgent procedures for people with other medical issues continue to be canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.