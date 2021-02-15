The low-profile Washington congresswoman with the nerve to escalate the fight of her political career against one of the biggest brawlers in the ring — Donald Trump — hails from a town called Battle Ground.
And it may be in places like Battle Ground, Clark County, with incumbents like U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, where Republicans vie for the direction of their party amid deep divisions left in the wake of the twice-impeached Trump.
Herrera Beutler, who since 2011 has represented Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, lit the national news cycle afire Friday night when she shared an account of a purported exchange between the former president and GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as a violent mob ransacked the Capitol.
The account briefly upended Trump’s second impeachment trial as Democrats scrambled to call her as a witness. Herrera Beutler said in a statement that McCarthy had relayed to her that when he reached the president by phone during the Jan. 6 attack and asked Trump “to publicly and forcefully call off the riot,” the president initially repeated a falsehood that anti-fascists were responsible.
“McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters,” she continued. “That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said, ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’ ”
But in her statement via Twitter — as befits the Trump era — the 42-year-old lawmaker went even further: She challenged members of a Republican Party that largely supports Trump, or keeps their discontent bottled up inside.
“To the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: if you have something to add here, now would be the time,” wrote Herrera Beutler.
In the end, nobody appeared to heed her call. Meanwhile, House Democrats Saturday quickly backtracked from calling the congresswoman as a witness, instead entering her statement into the record.
In an email, Herrera Beutler spokesperson Craig Wheeler wrote that the congresswoman offered the information that she had to Congress for the trial, “and she would have testified under oath.”
By Saturday afternoon the Senate had acquitted Trump on the charge of incitement, even as the 57 votes to convict the former president (short of the necessary 67) represented the most bipartisan roll call of the four such trials in U.S. history. Seven Republicans joined the Democrats.
Republicans are not thrilled. On Saturday, Clark County Republican Party Chair Joel Mattila said, “The reaction that I’m seeing from local Republicans … is that she’s only digging her hole deeper.”