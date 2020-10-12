Throughout his career in academia, David May says he never had his sights set on a top leadership position.
But after joining Eastern Washington University as a political science professor in 1999, May gradually climbed the administrative ladder, including stints as an associate dean and as a vice provost. Until recently, he was EWU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, spearheading the university’s shift to online classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Now May has stepped into the role of president following Mary Cullinan’s abrupt resignation in early August. He has the unenviable task of guiding EWU through a budget crisis that promises to pare down academic programs and cost hundreds of jobs.
With tax revenue a moving target, Washington’s Office of Financial Management has asked public universities to prepare for 15% cuts in state funding, and enrollment declines seem almost inevitable amid demographic shifts and the ongoing pandemic. That means further declines in tuition revenue.
“We’re going to be resized and refocused,” he said.