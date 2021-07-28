Twenty studio and four one-bedroom apartments are planned for the second and third stories of the Lewiston Main Street building where the Bargain Hunter Mall is located.
The store at 1209 Main St. will continue to be on the main floor and the basement will have storage space for residential tenants, said Mark Alexander, who owns that building and more than a dozen others in Lewiston.
But that project and The Shops at Penney Lane at 610 Main St. won’t be put to bid until January because of the high cost of labor and materials created by disruptions in the supply chain cause by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“I bet I am not alone in (terms of) people who want to do something, but have put it on the shelf,” said Alexander, of New York state, who is visiting Lewiston this week to survey his holdings.
The development in the 25,000-square-foot building at 610 Main St. in Lewiston will have 14 retail spaces arranged along a walkway running between Main and F streets on the main floor.
Five residences will be constructed on the second story, including studios and one-bedroom apartments, he said.
A public restroom will be installed for customers of the businesses that are located in the building.
If the bids come in at an “economical rate,” Alexander anticipates both remodels will take about one year.
Other downtown projects are in the works, such as upgrades of the Lewis-Clark Hotel at 111 Main St., which Alexander acquired in 2016.
Presently the Lewis-Clark Hotel is an event center with a ballroom on the west end of the main floor and the Victory Room on the east end.
Alexander is going to add commercial space on either side of those areas, which will be ready for tenants at the end of 2022.
“I feel personally obligated to bring the main floor of the hotel back to life as soon as I can,” he said.
A time frame for what will happen in the rest of the building is still being mapped out.
A probability is offices on the second story, along with a mix of apartments and condominiums on the third, fourth and fifth floors, Alexander said.
Boutique lodging that had previously been considered for the hotel was found not to be practical, he said.
“I studied that with experts in the field and they recommended against it,” Alexander said.
In addition to his historic buildings in downtown Lewiston, Alexander also owns Southgate Plaza in the 600 block of Bryden Avenue in Lewiston.
That complex has a number of tenants, such as Domino’s Pizza, Smart Fitness of the LC Valley and Skelton’s Carpet One Floor & Home, as well as 40,000 square feet of vacant retail spaces in different sizes.
Right now there are no announcements about what businesses will locate there.
“I’ve got a lot of interest,” he said.