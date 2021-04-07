Day after day, a quarter-million people trust the lofty I-5 Ship Canal Bridge to carry them between North Seattle and downtown.
But the 12-lane span is wearing out. It’s the highest-profile example of how Washington state fails to spend enough money maintaining and preserving its 7,000 miles of roads and bridges.
The I-5 crossing, one of the most important highway bridges on the West Coast, exhibits “severe deterioration,” says the Washington State Department of Transportation. Rust has formed around the steel beams, concrete layers are separating and potholes proliferate.
“While WSDOT has been deferring this work to try and keep the entire state highway system operational, it can no longer be ignored without dire consequences,” says a state report.
The state would need to spend an estimated $14.8 billion over the coming decade, or nearly $2,000 per resident, to achieve “minimally acceptable condition,” meaning roads, ferries and bridges could be maintained faster than they crumble. That’s twice the current spending on preservation, which WSDOT defines as planned repairs that extend the life of an asset, as opposed to stopgap jobs like pothole filling.
“We are on a glide path to failure under current funding,” state Transportation Secretary Roger Millar said in early March.
Will this be the year leaders stop procrastinating?
Preservation funds would grow in all four versions of the multiyear transportation packages lawmakers have proposed this legislative session, ranging from $10 billion to $22 billion, using mainly higher fuel taxes or carbon fees.
WSDOT might also receive more federal money if Congress passes President Biden’s $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan, which includes a promise to modernize 10,000 bridges and 20,000 miles of roadways.
Regardless of whether those plans materialize, Gov. Jay Inslee has recommended a $429 million spending increase on preservation for the regular 2021-23 state transportation budget.
Olympia’s hands have been tied by $16.5 billion in existing and planned debt — more than half of the state’s share of gasoline tax — to build massive projects like the Highway 99 tunnel, Highway 520 bridge replacement and future extensions of Highways 509 and 167 around SeaTac, Puyallup, Fife and Tacoma.
Billions more must be spent to replace fish-blocking road culverts, as required by a federal court ruling.
Bottom line: Only 8 cents of the 49.4-cent per gallon state gasoline tax are available for operations, maintenance, safety and preservation.
Pay now or pay more later
About 72% of Washington’s highways are rated in acceptable condition, which means your wheels bounce up-and-down less than 170 inches per mile, according to federal data. That’s worse than the national average of 80% smooth pavement. WSDOT’s annual report, using looser criteria, shows 93% rated “fair” or better.
Potholes form on I-90 in Bellevue. Concrete panels on both sides of Snoqualmie Pass crack faster than contractors build new ones.
South of Spokane, regional WSDOT administrator Mike Gribner imposed an emergency lane closure on a Highway 195 bridge, when flaking concrete exposed rebar last summer. Steel braces will be added this year.
“We’re driving on the edge of this. It’s just a matter of time,” Gribner warned. “We are going to lose segments of the roadways we can’t repair.”
Aging roads reflect the adage that you can pay now or you can pay more later.
“If we’re three to five years late, we pay more money to repair damage out there,” Mark Gaines, state bridge engineer, told lawmakers last month. “If we wait too long, we have to replace the deck and it’s about a 300% increase in cost.”
The Ship Canal Bridge, which opened in 1962, is in “fair” condition overall, with deck work the most immediate need, Gaines said.
The state needs $315 million to repave the bridge, paint steel beams and do seismic strengthening.
The pavement is on the cusp of “serious delamination,” in which large pieces crumble and expose steel rebar inside, said Dave McCormick, WSDOT assistant regional administrator.
Crews worked 7,500 hours making temporary fixes in the last five years, spokesperson Bart Treece said. WSDOT spent about $187,000 on spot repairs during the year ending June 30, 2020, records show.
A major repaving is scheduled, but not until late 2022 to spring 2025 southbound, then from 2026 to 2028 northbound.