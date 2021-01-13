U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse said he will reluctantly vote to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol last week.
“We are all responsible,” said Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, during debate on the resolution charging Trump with inciting insurrection. “My colleagues are responsible for not condemning rioters this past year, like those who barricaded the doors of the Seattle Police Department and attempted to murder the officers inside. Others, including myself, are responsible for not speaking out sooner before the president misinformed and enflamed a violent mob who tore down the American flag and brutally beat Capitol police officers.
While he believes the impeachment article is flawed, Newhouse said he would not use “process as an excuse.”
“There is no excuse for President Trump’s actions. The president took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Newhouse said. “There was a domestic threat at the door of the Capitol, and he did nothing to stop it.
“That is why with a heavy heart, and clear resolve, that I will vote yes on these articles of impeachment.”
Newhouse voted no on impeaching Trump in 2019 over allegations he improperly sought help from the Ukraine to help his re-election. He also was one of more than 100 House Republicans who signed a court brief supporting an unsuccessful Supreme Court challenge by Texas to overturn presidential election results in Pennsylvania and other states.
He voted to certify the Electoral College vote last week, and against a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office Tuesday night.