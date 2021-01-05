Move over, Boeing. Washington state is now Amazonia.
Last year, Amazon — which in the 26 years since its founding in CEO Jeff Bezos’ Clyde Hill garage has emerged as a major player in retail, logistics and cloud computing — surpassed Boeing as the state’s largest private employer, usurping a title the airplane manufacturer had likely held since the post-World War II era, said aerospace historian Cory Graff.
The milestone speaks to the new economic realities wrought by the pandemic, experts say, but also to the increasingly tenuous nature of much blue-collar work, employers’ changing relationship with labor and the rise of a class of highly paid technology workers whose preferences are remaking the Seattle area.
Amazon thrived during the pandemic, due both to booming online shopping and increasing reliance on its cloud-computing services, which power many of the technologies behind remote work and life under lockdown.
In its most recent quarterly earnings report, Amazon charted record-high sales and profits; its share price rose 72% last year while Boeing’s dropped 36%.
Alongside Amazon’s record-setting financial performance was a record-setting hiring spree. Globally, the company added more than 400,000 workers in 2020 in what it says is the largest peacetime worker mobilization in history.
More than 16,500 of those new hires were in Washington state, where Amazon ended 2020 with more than 80,000 employees, according to a company spokesperson, a nearly 25% increase over 2019.
Boeing, meanwhile, slashed its Washington workforce by nearly 13,000 people last year, as the travel industry’s plunge into the red compounded Boeing’s pre-pandemic financial pain from the lengthy grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft.
At the start of 2020, 71,829 Washingtonians worked for Boeing, according to disclosure forms filed with the state Department of Revenue.
By year-end, a combination of voluntary buyouts, layoffs and attrition reduced that number 18% to roughly 58,800 people, with analysts warning job cuts could continue in 2021.
Boeing and its employees are no strangers to cycles of boom and bust, and the effects of the pandemic and reputational fallout from faulty engineering that caused two 737 MAX plane crashes are likely to recede eventually.
Nonetheless, Amazon’s emergence as Washington’s top employer signifies more enduring changes to the state’s economy, said Margaret O’Mara, a professor of history at the University of Washington, where she researches the high-tech industry.
“These two companies are shorthand examples of the changing contours of American capitalism,” O’Mara said. Boeing and Amazon, she said, are “emblems of ... the bigger trajectory of labor, of what opportunity is afforded to an American worker.”
Remaking Seattle
Nowhere in Washington is Amazon’s spiraling growth more tangible than South Lake Union. As the company’s corporate headquarters grew to sprawl across more than 40 buildings, the neighborhood transformed from a low-slung, light-industrial district into a glassy work/playground with some of the most expensive rents in the city.
Nor has the rest of Seattle been untouched by the changes wrought by an influx of tens of thousands of highly paid workers from Amazon — and also, now, from companies like Google, Facebook and Apple that have established footholds in Seattle in part to poach from Amazon’s massive concentration of tech talent.
In 2009, when Amazon relocated from Beacon Hill to South Lake Union, it employed fewer than 5,000 headquarters employees. By the end of 2020, it employed nearly 60,000, across an urban campus stretching from Seattle to Bellevue.
An Amazon spokesperson declined to specify how much its corporate employees earn, citing a desire to maintain a competitive edge in hiring. But a prospectus for its 2017 search for a second headquarters indicates base pay for new hires averages roughly $150,000, including stock options. Since Amazon shares have more than quadrupled in value in the past four years, the typical Amazon tech worker likely earns more than that today, and well over Seattle’s median household income of $102,500.
“Amazon taking root here in Seattle has left a permanent mark on the city,” said Jeff Shulman, a marketing professor at the University of Washington, where he studies why Seattle is attractive to tech employers. Gone are “the bars with $2 PBRs,” he said, replaced in many cases by luxury apartment buildings, restaurants and pubs “catering to tech workers with money, more so than some of the blue-collar workers who were here before.”
Many have benefited from Amazon’s rise, Shulman said. The company, which says it has spent nearly $100 billion in Washington since 2010, estimates it indirectly supports more than 220,000 jobs statewide. By its own accounting, Amazon has added $87.7 billion to Washington’s economy over the past decade.
As Amazon has expanded, though, local attitudes toward the company have shifted.
When he joined Amazon in 1998, the company was a brash startup going toe-to-toe with Barnes & Noble, said David Glick, now the chief technology officer of on-demand warehousing provider Flexe.
“Then around 2014, everything changed,” said Glick. “We became the enemy.”
Amazon’s growth was making Seattle whiter, more male, less interesting and harder to find a date in, critics contended. And as Seattle grappled with a rising number of people sleeping outdoors, in no small part due to affordability issues, many blamed Amazon for not taking enough responsibility for driving up the cost of housing.
King County home prices have risen nearly 140% since the market bottomed out in 2012, to a median of $730,500 at the end of last year. Rents have climbed close to 65% in the past decade.
There’s no question the influx of tens of thousands of well-paid tech workers has helped push housing prices up, said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather.
But, she said, “It’s not clear how much of that is the Amazon effect. Seattle is transforming into an employment hub with high-paid workers from all over the country. Amazon’s growth has mattered, but its actual impact is hard to pin down.”
When Amazon and Bezos pledged to give millions to local groups serving homeless and low-income people, some reacted with scorn, saying the donations were primarily about image management. At last count, Amazon and Bezos have donated more than $200 million combined to local nonprofits, businesses and Seattle Public Schools.
An emerging consensus, in some circles, that Amazon was devouring the city found a policy voice in City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. Her 2018 proposal to level taxes on Amazon and other large businesses to fund affordable housing development passed the City Council, only to be repealed a month later after Amazon threatened to pull as many as 8,000 jobs out of Seattle.
Amazon’s pressure campaign echoes how other large Washington employers engage with the state, including Boeing, said activist and tech entrepreneur Jeff Reifman, who has written pointed critiques of Amazon’s growth. Since 2004, the state has granted Boeing tax breaks worth hundreds of millions of dollars annually to incentivize the manufacturer to keep building planes in Washington. Nevertheless, Boeing last year permanently halted production of the 787 Dreamliner in Washington, shifting the jobs to South Carolina.
Amazon does not benefit from state tax breaks. Compared to Boeing, though, “Amazon engages with a little more toxicity,” Reifman said, pointing to the company’s unsuccessful $1 million investment in pro-business candidates during Seattle’s 2019 City Council race.
Some criticisms may be overblown. Seattle is not getting more diverse, but it hasn’t gotten much whiter in the past decade either, census data shows.
And while corporate Amazonians are typically seen as hard-driving adherents to the company, some take pains to point out that Amazon is not a monolith.
“I’m a nerd, but I’m definitely not a tech bro,” said Amy Jimenez Marquez, a senior designer on the Alexa team tasked in part with making the voice-activated assistant seem more human.
Marquez, a former theater actress, lives on Bainbridge Island with her family and a small menagerie of animals, including a peacock named Kevin who enjoys salmon-flavored cat treats.
“I think a lot of people have misconceptions about what it takes to work ... at Amazon,” said Marquez, who attended Texas A&M and said her first job out of college was dishing frozen yogurt. “They think you have to have a master’s degree or you have to have an education at a fancy college. I work side by side with people who don’t have college degrees who are amazing designers.”
Amazon’s local employee growth isn’t expected to recede in 2021. The company is hiring for more than 7,500 software developers, product managers and other corporate roles at its Puget Sound headquarters, according to a review of its open positions.
While Amazon’s Washington workforce is dominated by headquarters employees, the company’s greatest Washington job growth in both 2019 and 2020 was among blue-collar workers, whose numbers have quadrupled since 2017.