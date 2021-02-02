Two grower organizations say they will file a lawsuit Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court against the state Department of Labor and Industries and the state Department of Health over recently revised emergency farmworker rules.
Officials from the Washington Farm Bureau and Wafla said the emergency rules merely roll over policies established at the start of the pandemic last spring and disregard industry feedback, improved understanding of COVID-19 transmission, and best safety practices.
In January, Gov. Jay Inslee rejected the two groups’ appeal to repeal and revise the rules. In a letter to an attorney representing the two groups, Inslee maintained that L&I and the Department of Health did not err in releasing the revised rules.
John Stuhlmiller, CEO of the Washington Farm Bureau, said his organization and other agriculture and commodity groups sent numerous comments to Inslee and are frustrated by the state’s lack of willingness to take that feedback into account.
The groups feel a sense of urgency as about 500 to 1,000 workers a week will begin arriving in the next several months to help with preharvest tasks, said Dan Fazio, executive director of Wafla.