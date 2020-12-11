The sky over Wenas Lake was stunning on Wednesday night, but there was no northern lights show.
The calm weather, orientation of the camera, and long exposure revealed the faint yellow glow as city lights, according to Zach Schierl, astronomy and physical science instructor at Yakima Valley College. Above the yellow glow, a vibrant Milky Way stretches over the landscape of Evans Canyon.
This photo caption was corrected after incorrectly identifying the faint yellow glow as aurora borealis, or northern lights.
The U.S. government’s Space Weather Prediction Center had high hopes for the northern lights making an appearance over the northern U.S. this week, but downgraded the forecast on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.
Robert Rutledge, the lead of operations at the Space Weather Prediction Center, called the disappointing news “not incredibly unusual in space weather forecasting."