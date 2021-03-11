Pacific Northwest National Laboratory can start work on a $75 million facility in Richland that will help ensure reliable and clean electricity for the nation, new Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced on Wednesday.
The project could have important economic benefits for the Tri-Cities and Eastern Washington, if work done at the new Grid Storage Launchpad can spin off into local manufacturing of new grid materials and systems developed there.
The new facility is intended to speed up the development and use of low cost ways to store energy for long durations — not just hours, but days and weeks.
Energy sources such as wind and solar provide intermittent power, but not always when demand is high. But if energy could be stored economically and reliably for long periods of time, electricity would be available when needed.
Grid storage also could be used for backup if delivery of electricity from the grid is interrupted.
Just as homes or businesses now may depend on generators if power is lost, they could eventually also rely on microgrid storage to provide backup in power emergencies, said Steven Ashby, director of PNNL.
“We need to decarbonize our energy system and to do that we need to incorporate more renewables into our electric grid,” he said.
A design and construction contractor for the new facility is expected to be selected this spring, allowing construction to start late this year.
The launchpad would be ready for use as soon as 2023, but possibly not until 2025, depending on how quickly Congress approves funding. To date it has provided $28 million to start the project.
“Deploying new grid technologies means we can get more renewable power on the system, support a growing fleet of electric vehicles, make our grid more reliable and resilient, and secure our clean energy future,” Granholm said.
And Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., noted that speeding the development of energy storage technologies is “fundamental to the transition to a cleaner and more diverse electricity grid.”
Tri-Cities jobs
“By manufacturing and deploying these technologies here at home we will reduce energy costs, create jobs, and help keep the lights on during extreme weather emergencies,” she said.
The new facility will provide space for about 100 employees.
Immediate jobs would be for the construction of the building, but the facility eventually could attract more research funding and jobs to PNNL.
It also should bring researchers and industry leaders to PNNL, helping boost the local economy as they spend money during their visits.
But the big benefit economically could be in manufacturing.
“We will be expected to bring utilities and materials developers from the region and around the country to develop new materials,” said Jud Virden, associate PNNL director for energy and environment.
“One of my hopes is that we do such a good job of that, that when they start to deploy these materials they actually stay in the region or the Tri-Cities to manufacture them,” he said. “We are a wonderful test bed. We have a lot of innovative companies. We have cheap electricity.”