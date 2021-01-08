Helicopters will circle the Blue Mountains as the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife captures female mule deer in mid-January.
Contracted crews will fit the deer with GPS tracking collars that will stay on for four years. Crews will use humane methods and then release the deer where they were found.
Researchers will then evaluate the movement and migration patterns of the deer.
Crews will capture 125 adult female mule deer in the Blue Mountain counties of Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield as well as along the east slope of the Cascades, according to the release.
“In eastern Washington, many issues related to habitat condition and movement barriers can affect mule deer populations over time,” said Sara Hansen, a Department of Fish and Wildlife ungulate specialist.
Information from the collared deer will allow researchers to prioritize conservation projects that address population issues and habitat lost to human development, drought, wildfire and invasive plant species.