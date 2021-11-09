The Washington state Secretary of Health was joined by local health officials during a tour to a number of Walla Walla medical facilities during a rare visit to the county Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah and Walla Walla Health Officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, both men who took on their current public health roles during the pandemic, spent much of the morning at the Walla Walla Veterans Home.
“As we prepare to celebrate the veterans who bravely served our country, we are here in Walla Walla to learn how we can best support them during the pandemic and beyond,” read a joint statement attributed to Shah and Kaminsky. “This includes ensuring we have the systems in place to advance our ability to better understand health disparities, focus interventions, prioritize investments, enhance relationships, and transform health care.”
In a brief interview, Shah said that he had wanted to tour the facility in order to give some of his time to the veterans who have served the country.
“It really is so impactful, because we recognize that, right now, we’re in a very difficult time,” Shah said. “And our veterans have actually seen very difficult times. And it really allows us to learn a lot from their spirit, their energy, and really how they see the world as well.”
Shah also praised the quality of the Veterans Home and the willingness of veterans to get vaccinated, noting the effort of the local health department and of Kaminsky.
“You’re very fortunate to have the Walla Walla Health Department here to be able to fight that fight,” Shah said.
