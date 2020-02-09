Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties Friday afternoon due to flooding caused by steady rains and snowmelt in the Blue Mountains.
“This is a historic flood for Umatilla County,” said Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner. “This is obviously a situation where mother nature is flexing.”
With the state’s help, emergency rescues and evacuations continued around Umatilla County into Friday evening, after the county, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Pendleton, Weston, Echo, Stanfield and Milton-Freewater all declared states of emergency.
Major roadways across the county and region, including Interstate 84, and region experienced closures, and Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Tom Strandberg urged residents to check the department’s TripCheck.com website before traveling.
“This is certainly a very rare event,” said Marc Austin, a NWS meteorologist in the Pendleton office.
Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said he hadn’t seen such severe flooding since February 1996.
Oregon National Guard Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters rescued stranded residents southeast of Weston and Adams, on Bingham and Cayuse roads, he said.
Front loaders were used in another area, as the waters were moving too swiftly for boats or other vehicles.
Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara said residents using well water in the county should boil it for one minute before use or rely on bottled water.
He warned people relying on septic systems in the area that they’re not going to work very well in flooded areas.
Fiumara added that due to increased water in wastewater treatment plants, and flooding at manufacturers across affected areas, chemical and biological components were likely in floodwaters.
Austin anticipated waters to recede Saturday but that more precipitation could also slow that process.
“We may still see up to an inch of rainfall,” he said. “We do not expect it to cause anything like what happened (Thursday) night.”
Austin said temperatures should start dropping around the Blue Mountains today and conditions should start drying in the lower surrounding areas.
“It should be a downward trend,” he said. “(But) this is an extremely dangerous time.”