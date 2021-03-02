A bill preserving a local program that allows water right holders to keep their right without having to use their water, but can instead conserve it, passed unanimously in the state House of Representatives last week.
Water right holders are typically individuals, farm corporations and irrigation districts, said Chris Hyland, executive director of the Walla Walla Watershed Management Partnership.
House Bill 1143, sponsored by state Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, passed with a 98-0 vote and heads to the Senate for further consideration, according to a release.
The partnership, established 12 years ago, created and managed the water banking program was set to end June 30.
The bill will allow existing water rights banked in the partnership’s program to be transferred to a trust program with the state’s Department of Ecology.
“I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Walla Walla Watershed Management Partnership members, including the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, to find a solution that protects water right holders,” Rude said in the release. “We will continue our work with the Walla Walla 2050 planning process to develop a 30-year plan for the basin.”
Stakeholders in the Walla Walla River Basin are working together to develop a plan they believe will optimize water resources called Walla Walla Water 2050.
“Because we have this 30-year planning process going on, it just made sense to kind of allow that program to continue in a different form,” Rude said.
He said he hopes there will be some kind of water banking program as part of the 30-year plan and didn’t want to eliminate the program and then recreate the it a year or two later. The bill pacifies that issue in the meantime.
“A water right banked ... must be accepted by the department as a temporary trust water right donation for a period of up to two years, in the same quantity that the water right was banked,” the bill states.
“Banking water rights is an important tool for reducing water consumption while protecting the water rights from relinquishment,” said Rude in a release.
The water right holder would have to request to be transferred to the state’s trust program, and the state would have to accept it without requiring the water right holder to go through the extent and validity typically required to bank rights in the trust program, he said.
Only the 150 water rights banked right now with the partnership can benefit from the bill, he said.