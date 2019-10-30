A Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office corporal has been honored by the Washington State Parks Department for saving a 13-year-old girl.
Cpl. Allan Thonney saw the girl struggling to stay above water near a boat dock at Fishhook Park, near Prescott, on July 7.
He and WWCSO Deputy Brian Bush were there conducting Operation Dry Water — inspecting vessels for possible boating-under-the-influence incidents — when the girl went outside the designated swimming area and was in deep water without a life jacket, according to the Sheriff’s Office report.
“She was flailing her arms and would not reach out for help,” Bush said in the report. “The swimmer was in full panic and not doing anything to help herself.”
The girl’s relatives nearby told her to calm down, but didn’t try to rescue her, the report stated, but Thonney immediately pulled the girl onto the dock.
“Had Cpl. Thonney not been there and immediately intervened to rescue and pull the swimmer onto the dock, she would have drowned,” Bush said in the report, adding drownings often occur nearby on the Snake River.
Thonney received the Recreational Boating Safety Life Saving Award by the Washington State Parks Department on Sept. 19 at the 31st Annual Marine Law Enforcement Conference in Vancouver.