A grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce could help peel back the layers of the Walla Walla Valley’s child care crisis.
The grant, announced Wednesday by the department, is part of $1.8 million awarded throughout the state and was the second round of grants in the Safe Start Fund for a Healthy Economic Transition and Recovery.
The Walla Walla Community College Foundation received $84,000, which will be funneled to the Walla Walla Early Learning Coalition to pay for a study that will look at ease of access and affordability of child care in the Valley.
“This is really fantastic news for our community,” said WWCC Foundation Director Jessica Cook.
Coalition Program Director Eiledon McClellan said this study will look at the child care industry in the Valley, which is now in crisis mode as long-standing problems in the system have been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The grant came directly in response to the pandemic,” McClellan said.
The coalition applied for a grant earlier in 2020 to fund a pilot program, McClellan said, but it was denied because the Department of Commerce said a study should be conducted first.
“We’re hoping to choose a consultant to help run this (study) by the end of January,” McClellan said.
What the coalition’s partners hope to uncover, McClellan said, is a wide range of issues related to middle-class families either being priced out of child care or disqualified from financial assistance.
The idea is to focus on “maximizing what’s working well” and enhance those areas, but also improve where there is dire need, the coalition program director said.
“What it really comes down to is making it affordable for the people providing the child care,” McClellan said. “I think it’s really important to highlight that helping with child care (is) not just investing in the future workforce, but it’s also our current workforce. Almost half our workforce are parents, and they can’t show up if we don’t have child care.”
McClellan is hopeful that the study will be done by June 30, and implementation of its recommendations will begin shortly thereafter.
The study will be done in partnership with several coalition members including the city of Walla Walla and Columbia County Health System in Dayton.
Commerce Director Lisa Brown said 38% of the grants are funded by the state while 62% are funded by donors.
“This pandemic has impacted individuals and businesses in very different ways,” Brown said in a release. “A robust and equitable economic recovery depends on families having access to affordable, quality child care.”