In response to reduced fire danger, all Washington Department of Natural Resources lands and most Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife lands east of the Cascades are set to reopen to the public Thursday, Sept. 16, nearly two months after they were closed.
The only wildlife area in Eastern Washington that will remain closed until further notice is the Oak Creek Wildlife Area Unit, which is near to the active Schneider Springs Fire.
DNR lands east of the mountains were closed July 23 in the wake of a historic drought and June heatwave due to concerns about extreme fire danger.
Those lands are set to reopen Thursday for recreation, camping and hunting. However, a statewide burn ban remains in effect until September 30, meaning no campfires or barbeques are allowed on state land. Self-contained gas or propane units are allowed.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is expected to announce the reopening Wednesday during a Seattle news conference, she said on Twitter Tuesday.
