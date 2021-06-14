With an official kickoff earlier this month, Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days has signaled something old and something new in a marriage of 155 years of tradition and a post-pandemic fair season.
“Stars & Stripes and Country Nights” is the theme for the 2021 fair, honoring the first responders of the COVID-19 pandemic and recognizing the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on American soil.
Greg Lybeck, general manager for the fair, said the theme grew around the desire to note the difficult year the community is coming out of while acknowledging the sacrifice of emergency workers two decades ago and in the past 15 months of getting the nation through the pandemic.
In addition to confirming the upcoming Chicago concert, originally slated for 2020 before the fair was canceled, the annual showcase event announced that country music artist Laney Wilson is scheduled for free concert nights on the Inland Cellular Stage during the Sept. 1-5 fair.
This year will feature the event’s first Battle of the Bands championship, with Eagles cover band Fast Lane, regional Western band Storm Rider and Walla Walla-based band Whiskey Creek.
Fair officials have added to the entertainment quota by lining up comedian Justin James, Sarrafina — billed as the world’s youngest hypnotist — and Dock Dogs, a competitive sport featuring canine aquatics, jumping and running.
Lybeck said fair exhibitors will be eligible to again win ribbons and monetary prizes.
In 2019, those prizes added up to nearly $50,000, but state funding for premium payouts had been slashed for this year, he said.
While the Department of Agriculture has now allocated $3,000 to each Washington fair for premiums, it is what Lybeck called “the outpouring of generosity” by this month’s showcase attendees that will ensure exhibitors have a shot at winning money.
Additional funds are still needed to cover the expected pay out, and donations are being accepted.
More “Stars & Stripes and Country Nights” entertainment will be announced at a later date, officials said.
For more information or to make a donation, call Lybeck at 509-527-3247 or email to info@wallawallafairgrounds.com