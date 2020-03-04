Editor’s note: Spring is nearly here, and crews are back at work on the city of Walla Walla’s Isaacs Avenue road project. Look for weekly updates here, and coming soon will be spotlights on businesses along the corridor affected by the current phase of work.
Project update
Here is the city’s reconstruction update for this week:
The contractor will complete the water main tie-in on Portland Avenue between Cedar Street and Wilbur Avenue this week and switch from the old main and services to the new ones.
Today crews will begin installing the new water main on Isaacs from Roosevelt Street to Wellington Avenue. This main is expected to go through testing and acceptance next week.
Workers will remove asphalt on Isaacs from Wellington to Wilbur next week for installation of a new water main on that section. This means the detour and one-way business access will be extended to the Wilbur intersection several weeks earlier than previously announced.
At the end of next week, the contractor plans to switch the one-way eastbound lane from the north side of Isaacs to the south side to facilitate the beginning of sewer work.
The week after next, the remaining road surface on Isaacs will be removed, followed by the installation of the new sanitary sewer main. At the end of that week, roadway pulverization is planned between Roosevelt and Wilbur.
