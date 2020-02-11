Special election results: Feb. 11, 2020

Here is a roundup of results in the Feb. 11, 2020, special election, as of Tuesday night:
EMS LEVY
Walla Walla County Proposition 1: Six Year Regular Levy for Emergency Medical Services
- Yes — 80.61% (9,205 votes)
- No — 19.39% (2,214 votes)
SCHOOL LEVIES
Walla Walla School District Proposition 1: Replacement of Expiring Educational Programs and Operations Levy
- Yes — 71.06% (5,331 votes)
- No — 28.94% (2,171 votes)
College Place School District Proposition 1: Transportation Levy
- Yes — 59.66% (1,538 votes)
- No — 40.34% (1,040 votes)
Dixie School District Proposition 1: Replacement Educational Programs and Operational Levy
- Yes — 62.59% (87 votes)
- No — 37.41% (52 votes)
Dixie School District Proposition 2: Replacement Capital Levy for Health, Safety and Energy Efficiency Improvements
- Yes — 60.43% (84 votes)
- No — 39.57% (55 votes)
Prescott School District Proposition 1: Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy (Walla Walla County results)
- Yes — 67.91% (91 votes)
- No — 32.09% (43 votes)
Dayton School District Proposition 1: Maintenance and Operations
- Yes — 62.36% (714 votes)
- No — 37.47% (429 votes)
Dayton School District Proposition 2: Capital Projects and Technology
- Yes — 63.14% (523 votes)
- No — 36.51% (418 votes)
Waitsburg School District Proposition 1: Replacement Education Programs and Operation Levy (Walla Walla County results)
- Yes — 61.84% (175 votes)
- No — 38.16% (108 votes)