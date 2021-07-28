Just as law enforcement agencies across the state, including in Walla Walla County, are stepping back in some duty areas because of new state laws, the Walla Walla Fire Department is stepping forward.
Washington’s police reform measures change some of the ways officers have worked with the public.
While police can still respond to mental health calls and use justifiable physical force, defend themselves, question people and chase suspects, local law enforcement leaders said their departments must reduce response to situations such as welfare checks and mental health-related concerns, among others.
Now, however, some of those social issues are being shifted to the pilot community paramedic program that began here in early May, Walla Walla fire officials said last week.
How, exactly, does a paramedic take the place of a police officer or deputy?
It’s not an apples-to-apples trade off, explained Chief Bob Yancey, but the program checks a lot of boxes advocates say are needed for the good of Walla Walla.
The idea is to use this program to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, to respond to calls that have typically come in for police — homelessness, drug and alcohol situations.
These usually come from folks who frequently use ambulances, paramedics and hospital emergency departments in ways those were never intended, officials said.
Those 911 calls are understandable. The service is well marketed: children are taught as preschoolers to call 911, the numerals on the exterior of every police rig. There is no “why or when” to call for help in simple marketing, Walla Walla fire staff pointed out, saying calling the number has become “the easy button.”
And people do.
Calling the wrong number
Instead of going to a primary care provider for routine medical care, for instance, they head for the emergency room. Via an ambulance ride that wasn’t needed and could possibly deny someone in crisis a timely paramedic response.
Or perhaps someone needs help in understanding doctor’s orders or staying on their medications — a segment of the population is in the habit of calling for an ambulance as an answer to their uncertainty.
And, way too often, people are simply lonely, without other resources for company.
Chief David Winter with the College Place Fire Department sees these situations over and over again in what he terms “loyal members.”
One resident in her 50s called for emergency response 115 times in a 6-month period, Winter recalled.
“She would claim she was stuck in her Lazy Boy and couldn’t get the leg rest to go down. And then come and unlock the door for my crew before swooningly falling back in her chair.”
Those visits by his department used up 20 minutes to an hour each, but by law and by mission his staff was duty bound to respond, Winter said.
The financial toll of those calls in taxpayer dollars is difficult to sort out, but the loss of volunteers because of that “kind of abuse” is the higher price tag, he added.
Using the fire department in such ways is not a new story, but it is a growing one in Walla Walla and surrounding communities, Yancey said.
The challenge is discerning the root problem, then how to provide the medicine that’s truly needed for those situations, he said.
Building system of care
To do that was going to take dedicated funding and a willingness to build a community paramedic program from scratch — while other communities have drawn their own map for this work, each city has different clientele, different service agencies and different funding sources.
As well, community partners vary in how they supplement and support each other’s work, Yancey said.
First things first for Walla Walla’s new program build.
After an initial application for funding from Walla Walla County was denied, he and Wood worked with hospital and health department experts to apply for a one-year award for $110,000 from Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s Population Health program.
The investment pencils out for the hospital.
When a person who can’t pay for medical care lands in a hospital bed, it’s a $2,400 minimum cost to St. Mary. In June alone, the community paramedic diverted 27 potential emergency room visits, which would have added up to $64,800, Deputy Fire Chief Eric Wood said.
That doesn’t include costs connected to police and fire department involvement, some of which is in the two to three hours an officer or paramedic can spend at St. Mary while a person struggling with mental illness is assessed, Yancey said.
Since May, such diversions — where a person's needs were met without emergency medicine — has realized a potential savings of $93,000, money that didn’t have to come from other sources.
The second step in this new venture was to fit the community paramedic job to the right person. That’s where Cody Maine comes in.
Maine is the perfect choice for this position, Wood and Yancey said.
In his 15-plus years as a firefighter and paramedic, Maine has responded to countless mental health crises, as well as situations like car collisions, house fires and natural disasters that put people in the worst moments of their lives.
His own mental health suffered, particularly when he attended a baby’s death in 2013, the hardest job for anyone in his profession, Maine said recently.
A diagnosis of PTSD came in 2014 and he dedicated time and effort into healing, a process that continues every day.
It gives him empathy and insight for the people he helps now, Maine said.
Take one woman who lives at the City of Walla Walla Sleep Center. Her hobby is digging for rocks and she does so in very unclean areas.
“She got pinworms as a result,” he said.
The answer, besides medication to get rid of the worms, was to buy the client gardening gloves and a few digging tools. It’s a total-person approach that is a founding rock of community paramedic work, Maine said.
He meets once weekly with St. Mary’s population health staff, where they discuss a roster of folks identified as needing that sort of holistic help. Together the group works to decide who needs what to keep them out of the hospital and potentially jail.
The work is especially critical in a town that went from two hospitals to one when Walla Walla General Hospital closed four years ago, Maine pointed out.
With COVID-19 interfering with timely medical care, it is imperative available hospital space is open for those in real need. Equally true, it’s important emergency medical technicians and paramedics are in place for urgent situations.
This is even more the case in rural areas, according to the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy:
“The flexibility of the community paramedicine model allowed community paramedics to play a key role in addressing the healthcare needs of their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Paramedics and EMTs in rural communities are trusted and respected for their medical expertise, the emergency care they provide, and are generally welcome in patients' homes. These professionals are often consulted for healthcare advice by their friends and neighbors. Their skill set can be equally useful to them in addressing unmet needs for primary care services in the community.”
With the kind of training Maine has undergone and the partnerships he is building, he and other community paramedics function as fully participating members of a patient's medical home care team, the agency said.
Saving tax dollars should be important to every public agency, but so should saving a person’s quality of life, Maine said.
“For a long time I’ve felt we meet the needs of the person as quickly as possible just to get ready for the next call.”
Wood agreed.
“You go to EMT school to learn how to deal with cardiac arrest, blocked airways … But not how to deal with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder,” he said.
“I graduated in 2004 and our ‘training’ was going to a psych ward in a locked-down facility where people were medicated. But that’s not what we do in the field.”
Sustaining the savings
Maine said he had taken to stopping by homes at the end of a shift to offer rides to appointments to people he knows can use the boost.
“If I can do that off duty, what can I do full time?”
Maine now carries what Yancey calls “the bat phone.” Its number is being handed out to those who are known to call 911 for any problem. Soon, the three men hope, the new phone number will become the default dial.
Already Maine has his groupies, folks who are now dependent on him for some level of care.
“Which is better than calling an ambulance and using other resources,” he said.
The next measure of success will be adding staff to the program, allowing for broader coverage in both distance and hours of the day. Integrated telehealth visits will be another step, allowing Maine and his future peers to bring along equipment like an iPad for provider meeting and a cardiac monitor for heart readings. Drawing blood for those who refuse or can’t get to a lab will be another goalpost.
Yancey and Wood are certain this new program will quickly reveal itself to be vital to better care for people who can be challenging and thus more costly to serve. Ideally it can earn a five-year run to prove their case and the two will soon be seeking funding from the city and Walla Walla County.
“We’re going to be begging for money, is what it comes down to,” Yancey said with a grin. “We're shameless.”