The Walla Walla Music Organization will get back to providing kids afterschool digital sound production labs in 2021, as the nonprofit relocates to the local YMCA.
Students learn audio editing, sound mixing, live engineering and podcast production in a 12-week laboratory setting.
They also gain real-life experience in music production, with the city of Walla Walla having invited those in the WWMO program to work live downtown concerts.
Local music venues, including the GESA Power House Theatre, have provided WWMO students with other opportunities.
The WWMO most recently operated at the Walla Walla Public Library but the coronavirus pandemic forced closure of the building for much of 2020.
“With our shared commitment to finding ways to keep young people engaged and tapping their creativity and energy, we are looking forward to the WWMO program being onsite at the Y,” YMCA CEO Karen Hedine said. “We believe that there are tremendous synergies in the mutual commitment we share in providing constructive opportunities for the directed talents of kids when school is out.”
Rodney Outlaw started the WWMO at Lincoln High School in 2014 while working there as a paraeducator.
His program has expanded to more than 40 youngsters, ages 11-18, after school over the years.
WWMO is sponsored by the Blue Mountain Action Council.
The WWMO looks to add staff and raise additional funds to provide programs to students at no cost.
Donations to the WWMO may be made online through the Blue Mountain Community Foundation’s Gift Giving Guide at bmcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/grant . Gifts made through the Guide qualify for matching dollars from the All in Washington grant program.