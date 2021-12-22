Five unsheltered people were kept warm overnight Tuesday, Dec. 21, after Walla Walla’s emergency warming center opened for its first night of the season.
“It went well,” said Volunteer Coordinator Merri Anne Huber in an interview. “There were five residents, but, you know, we see that as five that are not on the street.”
The shelter, located inside New Beginnings Chapel, 822 W. Main St., only opens during nights where the temperature dips below 28 degrees or in inclement weather, Huber said. In part due to a lack of volunteers, the shelter is unable to be open continuously in the winter, she said.
When it is open, it provides a warm place for the unsheltered to sleep on cold nights, as well as snacks and warm beverages to fill stomachs.
The shelter is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. during its days of operation and acts as a shelter of last resort for those unable to stay at the city’s sleep center or the Christian Aid Center.
While the center turns out the lights at 11 p.m. and enforces quiet hours until 6 a.m., emergency shelter will be provided to those who arrive at any time of the night, Huber said.
While the shelter will be closed Wednesday night, it is expected to be open for up to a week starting Sunday, Dec. 26, Huber said, due to an anticipated cold front.
With the shelter opening on the coldest nights throughout the winter, sometimes as late as March, Huber coordinates with other service providers in the area to inform them when the shelter is open to take people in.
The shelter is always staffed by at least one man and one woman, Huber said, and the shelter relies heavily on a dedicated core of volunteers. However, more volunteers are needed to support operations, and members of the public interested in participating are encouraged to contact Huber at 541-861-9055.
While the center turns out the lights at 11 p.m. and enforces quiet hours until 6 a.m., emergency shelter will be provided to those who arrive at any time of the night, Huber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.