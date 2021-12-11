After taking on dozens of sick, malnourished and abused cats from a scandal-rocked Tri-Cities shelter that was raided by Pasco police on Nov. 11, the Walla Walla-based Silver Cloud Sanctuary is asking the public for help with extensive veterinary bills.
Already juggling high expenses to take care of high-need animals from the area, the influx of nearly 50 cats from the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter last month has quadrupled veterinary bills for the Walla Walla rescue, prompting founder and director Cathy Fout to turn to GoFundMe to help cover costs.
Donations can also be made directly by calling Kennedy Veterinary Services in Milton-Freewater and requesting that the payment go to cover costs for Silver Cloud Sanctuary.
Four dogs and 30 cats in critical condition were reportedly seized when law enforcement served a search warrant last month at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter, which had been operated by Neo’s Nation Animal Foundation. But over a hundred other animals suffering from neglect and disease were also found at the site during the raid, all needing a place to take them in, Fout said.
The Benton-Franklin Humane Society has agreed to operate the shelter, but it needed help from other area animal rescues like Silver Cloud to handle the sudden influx of hundreds of animals, Fout said.
She and others who volunteered to foster cats on an emergency basis took in 49 cats in total from the embattled Tri-Cities shelter, many of which need medical care to varying degrees.
Some of the cats simply need treatment for ringworm or moderate respiratory infections, while others are in need of more extensive medical care. Two of the cats died in the first couple of days after being taken from Neo’s Nation Animal Foundation, Fout said.
Foster families stood ready to help when Fout sounded the call, she said. All but four of the sickest remaining 47 cats have been taken in by temporary families, including Andrea Wollens, who drove down to the Tri-Cities to help transport animals and took in 11 cats herself.
After time with a foster family, and after the cat has been spayed or neutered and had other basic medical needs met, all of those kittens and cats are going to need forever homes.
Those interested in learning more about adopting one of Silver Cloud Sanctuary’s cats can visit the adoption center at PetSmart in Walla Walla. However, the cats rescued from the Tri-Cities will not be available for adoption for at least a few weeks, Fout said, as they still need to be spayed and neutered.
The animals have also suffered abuse and that may be reflected in their behavior, Fout cautioned.
“So it’s not just their physical health we’re dealing with, it’s their mental health too,” she continued. “It’s a form of (post-traumatic stress disorder).”
Those unable to consider adoption can volunteer to help socialize and care for the kittens at the PetSmart adoption center, Fout said. Donations of cat food, scoopable litter and cat toys are also helpful, allowing Silver Cloud to focus its cash donations on medical expenses, she said.
