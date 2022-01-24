Walla Walla’s emergency warming center, inside New Beginnings Chapel at 822 W. Main St., will open Monday, Jan. 24, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The shelter of last resort is likely to remain open until Thursday due to freezing temperatures, wrote Volunteer Coordinator Marri Anne Huber in a news release.
Run by volunteers, the center opens when temperatures drop to around 28 degrees or inclement weather makes the emergency shelter critical to the safety of those sleeping outside, Huber said in a previous interview.
The center is available to those who are unable to stay at the city’s sleep center or at the Christian Aid Center, whether because they have been barred from those locations or because one or both is full, Huber said.
While the center turns out the lights at 11 p.m. and enforces quiet hours until 6 a.m., emergency shelter will be provided to those who arrive at any time of the night, she said.
Volunteers are needed and donations of snacks, warm beverages and money are also appreciated. To contact the warming center, email Huber at merrianneh@charter.net or call 509-527-3385
