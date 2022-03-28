Parents of teens and young adults with cognitive or developmental disabilities can be caught unaware of what comes next after their children have finished in the K-12 education system.
It can be a surprise when educational and behavioral supports in place for years come to an end with that final school year, leaving an unstructured day to fill up and leaving families to build a new life for their adult child, officials with Walla Walla Valley Disability Network have said.
To help families get across that threshold, the nonprofit organization hosts an annual information fair featuring representatives from more than 20 area agencies that support people with disabilities and their families.
The 2022 Transition Expo will start at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, at the Water and Environmental Center at Walla Walla Community College.
Agencies represented will include Washington's Developmental Disability Administration, Walla Walla Valley Transit, Goodwill Industries of the Columbia, Parent to Parent, Lillie Rice Center and Blue Mountain Industries, Walla Walla Public Schools, Special Olympics and Washington State University's ROAR program.
Angie Witt, transition specialist with Parent to Parent, said it is never too early to prepare for moving a child with disabilities forward, whether into high school, college, the work force or independent living.
Families who attend the Transition Expo will be able to directly ask agency representatives about programs, eligibility, supports and the family’s role, Witt said.
For more information, go to wwvdn.org or call 509-386-2356.
